WC’s Shadley-Hutton elected ICAA president for 2024-25

Tammy Shadley-Hutton

By Randy Sarvis

WC Assoc. VP of Communication & PR

At its annual meeting this week, members of the Independent College Advancement Assn. of Ohio elected Wilmington College’s Tammy Shadley-Hutton as its president for the 2024-25 academic year. She will assume the role in October.

The mission of ICAA is to enhance the professional development of its members and their understanding of issues facing private higher education and institutional advancement.

Shadley-Hutton, the College’s vice president for advancement, has held several leadership positions with ICAA in recent years. She served on its Executive Board for three years, as a member at large for a year and two years as secretary. Also, she was a member of the Summer Conference Committee for three years and served as conference co-chair in 2022.

A Wilmington College alumna and lifelong Wilmington resident, Shadley-Hutton has worked 27 years in various College offices, including Advancement, Academic Affairs, Information Technology and Institutional Research. As vice president, currently oversees the areas of advancement services, alumni engagement, annual fund and prospect management.

Also, she serves as executive board secretary to the Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau and is a member of the Jenzabar Advancement Advisory Board and Assn. of Advancement Services Professionals.