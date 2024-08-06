American Cole Hocker pulls Olympic shocker in men’s 1,500, leaving Kerr and Ingebrigtsen behind American Cole Hocker pulls Olympic shocker in men’s 1,500, leaving Kerr and Ingebrigtsen behind American Cole Hocker pulls Olympic shocker in men’s 1,500, leaving Kerr and Ingebrigtsen behind

AP National Writer

Eds: UPDATES: With details. Adds new photos. Will be updated

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympics on Tuesday night, beating his personal-best time by more than 3 seconds to outrace favorites Jakob Ingebrigsten and Josh Kerr for the title at 1,500 meters.

Hocker won the race in an Olympic record 3 minutes 27.65 seconds, pulling from fifth to first over the final 300 meters to take down the two runners whose rivalry dominated the buildup to the much-anticipated race.

Hocker, listed as much as a 30-1 long shot in this race, beat Kerr by .14 seconds, while Ingebrigsten, who set the pace through the first 1250 meters, ended up in fourth behind American Yared Nuguse.

It was the first U.S. win in the metric mile since Matt Centrowitz took gold in 2016. This is the first time Americans put two men on the 1,500-meter podium since the Stockholm Games in 1912.

__

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games