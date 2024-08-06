CCHD releases food inspection reports

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Trail Haus, 171 S Mulberry Rd., Wilmington

– The menu has an advisory; however, a disclosure (asterisk) is needed so customers know which foods are cooked to order. Staff placing asterisks by eggs on the menu to correct.

– Found chemical spray bottle stored above the ice bin. Store chemicals away from food and food contact surfaces. PIC moved to chemical storage area.

– Found cooked potatoes cooling in a tall lexan with the lid on inside.

– Found an ice bucket not inverted to dry. PIC corrected.

– Found clean bowls and lexans on storage shelf not inverted to protect from contamination.

– Ensure chemicals are stored so that all chemicals are pointed away from and not stored above food.

– Ensure all foods are able to be properly cooled.

Kim’s Diner, 303 W. Washington St., Sabina

– Observed cans of food on the stairs not stored 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all food is stored at least six inches above the ground.

– Fry oil under the prep table was not stored 6 inches off the floor.

– Found towels lining a cart for drying. Do not line surfaces with towels; use a pan or other items that are durable, non-absorbent, and cleanable.

– Discussed using time in lieu of temperature control for stovetop items so that nothing is removed and kept out of temperature control for more than four hours.

– Discussed date marking salad dressing cups.

– Temperatures were all within code.

– Advisory present.

– New ice machine.

Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Dr., Wilmington

– New flooring throughout the facility.

– Two new coolers, new charbroiler, and new dishwasher.

– No plans submitted yet; all must be submitted within 15 days.

– Thermometers available.

Walmart 1289, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington

– Found metal pans stacked together.

– Store was very clean.

Dominos Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester

– Previous violations have been corrected.

– Employee making and cutting pizzas not wearing beard restraints (hat, hairnet, visor, beard net). All employees must wear proper hair restraints.

Brauschs Brewery

– There were gnats flying around the three-compartment sink and prep sink. All facilities must be free from pests.

– Facility does have test strips available and thermometers.

Clinton Memorial Hospital, 160 W. Main St., Wilmington

– In the walk-in freezer, large accumulation of ice water condenser, on shelving boxes and floors. Ice buildup on the door, seal broken.

– Hood steam causing water accumulation, and the drip tray needs to be emptied often and spills on equipment.

– All equipment must be maintained in good working order.

– Thermometers, hairnets, and gloves all available.

Blanchester Theatre/Ignition BBQ, 115 E Main St., Blanchester

– Male employees wearing hats, female employee had hair pulled up, no restraints. All employees must wear hair restraints.

– Discussed cooking, cooling, and reheating of products and smoking process.

Blanchester Taco Bell, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester

– Male employee not wearing a beard restraint. All employees must wear hair restraints. Employee put on a beard net.

– Discussed which foods are cooled and heated; test strips available for the three-compartment sink.

Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E.Main St., Wilmington

– Found ranch dressing and ricotta cheese above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Hold TCS foods cold below 41 degrees Fahrenheit.

– Found bottles of dressing with broken lids and broken silverware holder.

– Burnt out light in stairwell; replace.

– Observed tape or stickers on nonfood contact surfaces—lexans and bottom of pitchers; remove.

– Observed good date marking.

– Good handwashing by the employee in the front of the house.

– Discussed date marking any dressings made on site.

The Corner Market, 10 Main St., PO Box 168, Clarksville

– Inspector observed a cockroach behind the three-compartment sink. Disappeared into a crevice of a separate FRP board. Facility needs to clean behind all equipment, seal crevices, look at void areas, beneath the flooring at front office, and in the drop ceiling to abate.

– Ice cream contained products from the previous evening. PIC is to send a picture of sanitizing to the inspector. There is sanitizer and strips on site. The PIC is aware of how to mix. However, the strips are for chlorine. Sani is quat ammonia. Obtain quat sanitizer strips to verify 200-400 ppm concentration of water.

– PIC is to call pest control since there is activity.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2816 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

– The following violations have been corrected (4.5)(4.6).

– None of the male employees who had facial hair were wearing beard restraints (4). All employees must wear proper hair restraints, including beard restraints.

– Floors were better, still a lot of food going down the drains at the prep sink and three-compartment sink creating buildup of food on drain screens and floors.

Gold Star Chili, 1295 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

– There were some gnats flying around the prep cooler by the deep fryer. All facilities must be free from pests. Please have a licensed pest control operator address the situation.

– No two-inch gap at the prep sink drain and ice machine. Please remove the cup and provide a two-inch gap with a bell drain.

– Hot and cold thermometers were available.

– Employees were wearing gloves and hair restraints.

WAAG INC. DBA Generations Pizza, 100 Lowes Dr., Wilmington

– The following violations have been corrected (3.4), (2.3).

– Seal around the walk-in freezer door is broken, and the door has ice buildup. All equipment must be maintained in good working order.

– There are some broken floor tiles in front of the pizza prep cooler. All floors must be smooth and easily cleanable.

– Animals are not allowed in RFE unless it’s a service animal. When the inspector arrived, there was a small dog in a pink vest on the booth seat by a patron. Explained the situation to the manager. Patron stated it was a medical service animal. Manager asked to put the dog on the ground. While writing the report, the dog was barking, and the patron was feeding it food.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Dr., Wilmington

– All previous violations have been corrected.

Strebers Market, 299 N. South St., New Vienna

– Eggs were stored above the head of lettuce in the walk-in cooler. PIC moved eggs to the bottom shelf to prevent biological contamination.

– Sour cream, butter, bagged cheese, and cottage cheese at 51 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold hold must be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. PIC pulled for discard.

– Observed employee rinse hands in three-compartment sink. That sink is only for dishwashing; therefore, the hand sink must be replaced.

– The handwash sink near the mop sink works, but needs soap and towels.

– Found ham salad with food coloring added to enhance the appearance. Discontinue this product as it may mislead consumers.

– Observed many flies in the facility; ensure proper cleaning to abate.

– Coleslaw in the walk-in cooler not date marked. Date mark for use within 7 days.

– Found many cardboard boxes broken up to line surfaces, under chicken breading, and items on the shelves. Do not line as this can accumulate food and moisture and can allow bacteria to grow and attract flies.

– The cooler in the rear with fresh food is holding approximately 56 degrees Fahrenheit. Cabinet internals at the deli need wiping of debris. The bottom shelf of the dairy cooler reach-in needs wiping of dried milk, and vent in the ceiling is very dusty.

– Found a can of gasoline stored inside the store. Don’t store it in the facility.

– Text picture of discarded food to the inspector.

New Vienna First Stop, 101 N South St., New Vienna

– Found one delivered ‘deli item’ past the sale date of 7/18. PIC discarded.

– Found ice chute of pop machine with debris. PIC will remove and wash to prevent contamination of ice.

– Found bait stored with food in cooler and box food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. PIC rearranging.

– Found the faucet mount of the handwash sink very loose. Secure for proper use.

– Close-lidded trash can needed in women’s bathroom.

– Hairnet was worn by food prep employees, so corrected from last time.

The Red Zone, 762 W Main St., Blanchester

– Food on ice in non-working coolers. Temps at 41 degrees Fahrenheit. PIC stated new sandwich coolers are on order.

– Make tables still need replaced and are on order.

– Corner trim needs affix and is also on order.

– Long hair should be restrained with a pony holder and covered with a cap.

– Spray bottles with chemicals were stored pointed at food contact surfaces.

– All other violations were corrected.

Sam’s Meats, Deli + Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington

– Observed an employee touch a trash can and not wash hands while cleaning a piece of equipment. Employee washed hands and cleaned/sanitized equipment.

– Observed multi-use pans/utensils stored unprotected in storage room off of the kitchen. PIC aware.

– Observed large drips in deli case. PIC aware and no food is stored beneath or in area of splash.

– Observed broken glass on deli door, replace if possible.

– Employee satisfactorily explained receiving, temp, storage temperature, cooking, cooling, reheating, and hot hold for satisfactory steak with parameters and temperatures.

Gold Star Chili, 942 Cherry St., Blanchester

– Found a knob on the hot side of the hand sink not repaired, able to open valve below sink. To obtain hot water for handwashing.

– Repair knob if replacing the faucet or sink then the work must be done by a commercial plumber and a permit must be pulled by the plumber at the health department.

– Food handlers not wearing hair coverings.

– Violations 3.4, 3.2, 4.0, 4.1 were all corrected.

Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester

– Found less than 10 FC of light inside the walk-in cooler. Use a brighter bulb or add LED lights.

– Found a non-commercial food processor used for puree meals. Replace to commercial.

– Temperatures were good, thermometers available, discussed cooling.

– Use only food-grade bags when covering equipment.

– The dishwasher is out; utilize three-compartment sink.

Harvest House Catering, LLC, 1992 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington

– Everything looks good. Still needs water test this licensing year.

– Discussed cooking, cooling, reheating, and transportation of food.