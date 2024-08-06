Clinton Co. Quilters to hold annual quilt show at Corn Festival

The Clinton County Quilters will host their 41st-annual quilt show from Sept. 6-8 as part of the festivities at the Clinton County Corn Festival in Wilmington.

The group will display more than 100 quilts and wall hangings made by club members. This year’s theme, “Block Party,” celebrates the variety of blocks designed over the decades. Demonstrations of quilting techniques will be ongoing during the show.

Three quilts will be raffled off during the show, with the drawing held on Sunday afternoon. Ticket prices are $1 each or six tickets for $5; tickets can be bought at the show or purchased early from guild members.

The quilt show can be viewed as part of the admission price to the Corn Festival. Hours for the show are Friday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Corn Festival takes place at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.