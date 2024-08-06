Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Catholic Charities mobile food pantry coming to Blanchester

On Thursday, Aug. 8, the Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio Food for All Mobile Pantry will be at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. The Food for All Mobile Pantry is open to all community residents who qualify under the TEFAP eligibility guidelines. The guidelines require the household income to be less than 200% the federal poverty line. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent dated piece of mail with your current address. Any questions, or if you wish to volunteer, please contact April Hoak at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Kiwanis to hold community picnic at splash pad

Join Kiwanis of Wilmington for its annual community picnic at the David R. Williams Memorial Park Splash Pad on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. Enjoy free food and drinks while children have fun at the splash pad. Learn about Kiwanis’ mission to support children in Clinton County and how you can get involved. The event is open to all friends and families. The address for the location is 1198 Rombach Ave., Wilmington.

Solvita Wilmington CMH Regional blood drive to be held

Solvita is calling on donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types. Donate at the Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 14 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at CMH Regional Health System, 610 W. Main St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Books in a Bag event to be held at library

Friends of the Library is holding a Books in a Bag event at the Wilmington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to come to the event and fill up a bag with books. The first 30 patrons will receive an FOL tote. Remember to register to win a door prize. The entrance is off of Library Avenue.

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night to be held

Scoreboard Speaks: Football Night is set for Aug. 22 at 7 p.m. at the McCoy Room on Wilmington College’s campus.