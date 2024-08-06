Clinton Co. School Supplies Group to hold school supply handout Sunday

The Clinton County School Supplies group has announced its fourth-annual school supply handout event on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DOVE Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. The event aims to support local families by providing essential school supplies to Clinton County residents.

To participate, attendees must:

1. Be residents of Clinton County and present either an ID or a piece of mail as proof of residency.

2. Have the child or children receiving supplies present to pick out their backpack. If not present, supplies can be collected after 4:45 p.m., subject to availability, or arrangements can be made with Sugartree Ministries for later pick-up with the child present.

The event will feature free haircuts, face painting, food, music, games, and a wide selection of backpacks.

The event is organized by Jason Stoops, Leah Thomas-Lorenz, and Lee Sandlin. TimberTech has provided a monetary donation to purchase school supplies. Dove Church is providing the venue.

For families with children who may have issues with loud noises or being around others, organizers encourage reaching out in advance to make special arrangements.

As a prelude, there will be a special screening of “Wonka” at the Murphy Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m., sponsored by Clinton County School Supplies. The event will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers out front of the theatre.

For more information or to make special arrangements, please contact the event organizers directly.