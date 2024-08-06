Local returns for Great Cycle Challenge to support children’s cancer research

Brad Michaelson, a Maineville resident, is once again participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. Submitted photo

Maineville resident and Blanchester native Brad Michaelson, an advocate for children’s health, is once again gearing up to make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer as he participates in the Great Cycle Challenge USA 2024.

This marks Michaelson’s second consecutive year of taking part in this impactful fundraising event, aiming to pedal for a purpose and raise critical funds for children’s cancer research.

The Great Cycle Challenge USA is a nationwide event where participants set personal cycling goals and seek donations to support the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF). Since its inception, the challenge has brought together thousands of cyclists who are committed to making strides against pediatric cancer. Michaelson’s involvement is a testament to his commitment to this important cause.

“This year, I’m even more motivated and excited to be a part of the Great Cycle Challenge,” said Michaelson. “Last year’s experience was incredibly rewarding, but there’s still so much more to be done. By cycling and fundraising, we have the opportunity to contribute to groundbreaking research and support families battling childhood cancer.”

Michaelson has set his goal for this year’s challenge, aiming to cycle 100-plus miles throughout the month of September. His efforts are geared towards supporting vital research initiatives that aim to improve treatment options, enhance survival rates, and ultimately find a cure for pediatric cancer.

The Great Cycle Challenge USA 2024 is set to kick off on Sept. 1, and Michaelson invites community members, businesses, and fellow cyclists to join him in this noble endeavor. Donations can be made directly through his fundraising page at: https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/Brad Michaelson1, where supporters can track his progress and contribute to his mission.

In addition to personal contributions, Michaelson encourages local organizations to get involved by sponsoring his ride or hosting fundraising events to raise awareness about the challenge. “Every mile pedaled and every dollar raised brings us one step closer to a world where no child has to endure cancer,” Michaelson added.

To follow Michaelson’s journey and support his campaign, visit https://greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/Brad Michaelson1 and share the news on social media using the hashtag #BradRidesForKids.

About the Great Cycle Challenge USA:

The Great Cycle Challenge USA is a national fundraising event that encourages people of all ages to ride their bikes throughout August to raise funds for Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF). The event aims to raise awareness and support for pediatric cancer research, helping to improve treatments and find cures for childhood cancers.