Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo

WILMINGTON — The Blanchester boys golf team picked up a win in its opening match Tuesday over Wilmington at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Led by medalist Evan Malott, the Wildcats had a 198 while the Hurricane B squad posted a 218 score on the 2,733-yard back nine at the Elks.

Cole Mueller had a 44 for BHS while Eason Jones carded a 54 and Brian White had a 59. Logan Waldron shot a 60.

BHS will play at Elks Run Golf Club 1 p.m. Monday in the first SBAAC divisional match hosted by Williamsburg.