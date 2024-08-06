UPDATE: WCH man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman, child

Terry

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A local man who allegedly kidnapped a 37-year-old woman and a 13-year-old child from Washington Court House was located and arrested Sunday night in Adams County, according to police.

On Sunday at 7:08 p.m., the Washington C.H. Police Department was contacted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a 911 call from a female who whispered on the call that she had been kidnapped. During the short 911 call, the caller reportedly advised the name of Chad Terry, 40, of Washington Court House.

Officers checked the residence, but did not locate Terry.

At approximately 8:14 p.m., police received a call from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which was in contact with two victims who advised they were kidnapped from Washington Court House. They were able to get away from the offender’s vehicle and flee to a nearby residence where they contacted local authorities.

Both were acquaintances of Terry, police said. The details of how the kidnapping occurred have not been released.

At around 9:40 p.m., Terry was located in a nearby wooded area with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping.

On Monday, Terry was transported back to Washington Court House and incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail.