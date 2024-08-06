Wilmington takes part in National Night Out

Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Huber | News Journal Elizabeth Huber | News Journal

The parking lot at Wal-Mart was the Wilmington location in Tuesday’s National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Wilmington and Blanchester were part of more than 38 million neighborhoods across 18 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to take part, according to a news release. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, ADT, Starbucks, Associa, L.E.A.D. and co-sponsored locally by local law enforcement.