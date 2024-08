Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal Mark Huber | News Journal

Paving work continued Wednesdasy on state Route 73, between Antioch Road and the Highland County line. The road was not closed, but traffic was maintained in one line with the use of flaggers during daytime, working hours. All work is scheduled to be completed later this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation website.