Tigers edge Hurricane by 3 shots at Elks 797 GC

WILMINGTON — McClain edged Wilmington by three strokes Wednesday in a non-league girls golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

“I was very proud of our team effort,” WHS head coach Chad Fields said. “We improved as a team by 14 strokes from our last match.”

Abi Earley and Kailey Pfister were the top Hurricane golfers, shooting 49s. Kaylin Sterling of McClain was the overall match medalist with a 47.

“I think all of our ladies learned a lot in this match,” Fields said. “With us losing by three strokes, they all know that every stroke matters. We are very young and learning very fast.”

Pfister’s 49 and Claire Conner’s 61 were both personal bests, Fields said. “It’s very encouraging to see them improve on their game,” the coach added.

SUMMARY

Aug 7, 2024

@Elks 797 Golf Club

McClain 217, Wilmington 220

McCLAIN: Kaylin Sterling 47, Hailey Cornett 56, Abbie Lovett 54, Kallie Posey 60, Maguire Ross 70, Addison Goddard 68

WILMINGTON: Abi Earley 49, Kailey Pfister 49, Sydney Bennett 66, Emma Adams 61, Ellie Molt 65, Claire Conner 61