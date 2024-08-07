Wayback Wednesday: Martinsville Grange 2310 Wayback Wednesday: Martinsville Grange 2310

The Martinsville Grange #2310 was organized in 1920 but did not become an official entity until 1927. The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary in October of 1952. In the photo, from left to right, front row, Mr. and Mrs. Will West, Mr. Charles Smith, Miss Effie Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Greene, Mr. and Mrs. H. N. Lazenby, Mr. and Mrs. Crete King, Mrs. Chloe Clelland, Mrs. Ora Dolph; back row, left to right, Mrs. Lillie Moon, Mrs. Hattie Vandervort, Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Gammel, Mr. Ren Clelland, Mr. and Mrs. Wm Hagenmeyer, Mr. and Mrs. Willie Johnson, Mr. and Mrs. Heber Cramton, Mr. and Mrs. Dallas Worley (speaker), Mr. John L. Gano, Mr. Hunley Cramton.

Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County History Center. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.