WC cross country, track/field adds Jones as graduate assistant

The Wilmington College track and field, and cross country programs have hired Hannah Jones as their new graduate assistant for the upcoming season.

Jones is a 2024 graduate of North Central College in Naperville, Ill. with a degree in biology.

“We are very excited to add an athlete of Hannah’s caliber to our staff” said cross country coach Ron Combs. “She had a phenomenal career at North Central. We think she will be a great addition to our staff and we are excited to see the impact we think she can make.”

Jones was a three-time national qualifier at North Central, twice during outdoor season and once during indoor season. She qualified outdoors in 2023 as part of the Cardinals 4×400 meter relay team before qualifying indoors in 2024 in the pentathlon and outdoors in the javelin.

She was a two-time second team All-America athlete in 2024 and sits in the Top-10 in a pair of indoor and outdoor events in North Central’s program history. She is 10th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.29 seconds and second in the pentathlon with a score of 3,330 points. Her mark of 43.95 meters is second best in the javelin and her score of 4,288 in the heptathlon is third in program history.

She joins a cross country staff at WC that includes Combs and assistants Tristen Durr and Josh Cyrus. The track and field staff is comprised of head coach Durr and assistants Combs, Josh Cyrus and Alex Fee.