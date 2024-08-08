Fluke shot bounces Woods from USGA Women’s Amateur Championship

Submitted Photo Submitted Photo

TULSA, Okla. — As a result of one of the unluckiest golf shots in recent memory, Gabby Woods was knocked out of the USGA Women’s Golf Championship here Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club.

Woods lost to Kendall Todd 2 and 1 in the round of 32 Thursday. She defeated Catherine Park 1-up in the opening round of match play Wednesday.

Woods opened the tournament with an 8-over 150 in 36 holes of stroke play. The top 64 advanced to the match play round with 9-over par missing the cut.

On Thursday, Woods was 3 down after just seven holes but pulled within 1 going to the 17th. Faced with a second shot from approximately 85 yards, Woods put a perfect swing on the ball. Instead of cozying up to the hole and leaving Woods with a short birdie putt, her ball hit the ball of her opponent. Woods’ ball went into the greenside trap and her chances of victory slipped away with it.

“It’s a very difficult golf course, very windy conditions,” said Ledford. “It’s very punishable if you miss things in the wrong spots. You can hit good shots and still be punished. It was a test like no other, it really was. It’s hard to explain to the general public how hard this golf course was. The safe spots were just as difficult.”

Woods also played in the 2023 USGA Women’s Golf Championship at Bel-Aire Country Club in Los Angeles.

“Similar to last year, we had great chances (Thursday),” Ledford said. “Three down at the turn and three down through 13 holes then she makes a great birdie on 14, a good birdie on 16. She hit two great shots on 17 … when it hit her ball, I just about fainted. It kicked her ball into the bunker, which is an impossible up and down.

“When she hit her shot, it was going to be four to six feet from the hole. Just a really bad break. On the fly, right down on top of it. We had gained the momentum. Realistically we were getting ready to the tie the match with one hole to play. You feel horrible in that situation. Just one of those fluke moments.”