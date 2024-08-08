Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Law Library Resources Board to meet

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 12:15 p.m. in the Law Library, Clinton County Courthouse, third floor, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.

Local Democrats to meet

The regular meeting of the Clinton County Democratic Party will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 5 p.m. in the Moyer Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building.

MHRB Board to meet

Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties (MHRB) Board of Directors will hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at 212 Cook Road, Lebanon. Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services. It is required by law to plan, fund, monitor and evaluate a system of services for residents with serious mental and emotional disorders and/or substance addictions. MHRBs mission is to share hope and caring to achieve recovery through a partnership of consumers, families, professionals, and communities.

County budget commission to hold special session

The Clinton County Budget Commission will meet in special session on Monday, Aug. 19 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 303, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Budget Planning. The Clinton County Budget Commission will relocate and meet in special session with the Clinton County Commissioners on Monday, Aug. 19 from 10:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Suite 208, Wilmington. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss 2025 County Revenue Project.

Board of DD finance committee to hold meeting

The finance committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the board’s offices, 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the proposed 2025 budget, long-term projections, and all fund balances.

County park board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Park Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. in the community room #202 at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive in Wilmington.

Board of DD changes meeting locations

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities approved a change in meeting location for its regular meetings scheduled on Aug. 20, Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19. The new meeting location will be 180 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. All meetings will continue to be held at 12 p.m.