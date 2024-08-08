Luther E Warren Peace Path crosswalk improvements to be made

The City of Wilmington announces Luther E Warren Peace Path Crossing Improvements at Mulberry Street.

The improvement project consists of trail crossing realignment, drive approach removal, and improved crosswalk striping. Construction will begin Wednesday, Aug. 14 and will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. During the construction, the trail will remain open, however, the crosswalk will be closed and on street parking may be restricted.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone. Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382‑6509.