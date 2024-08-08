Massie ties Johnstown for top spot at Licking Valley Invitational

NASHPORT — Clinton-Massie tied for first place here Wednesday in the Licking Valley Invitational at The Virtues Golf Club.

The Falcons tied with Johnstown at 324 in the 17-team event. Braeden Archibald of Johnstown was tournament medalist with an even par 72.

“This was definitely the nicest, most challenging course (we) will probably play this year,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “It was an awesome experience, going up on Tuesday for a practice round, going to dinner as a group and spending time together at the hotel.”

Clinton-Massie’s Andy Steed and Owen Goodwin were named to the all-tournament first team. They both shot 2-over par 74.

“The players made several clutch shots to help win the tournament,” Larrick said.

It came down to the No. 5 player on each team to decide the outcome. Massie’s Jack DeHart and the fifth player from Johnstown both shot 99s and the teams were declared co-champions, Larrick said.

Colson Morgan had an 85 for Massie while Micah Ruther shot a 91.

“It was also exciting to see Colson Morgan go up and down from a very tough green-side bunker on his final hole for a par,” said Larrick.