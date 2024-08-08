ODJFS weekly unemployment update

This week, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided updated data on unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of July 28-Aug. 3. These statistics were shared with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Ohioans filed 5,462 initial unemployment claims last week, which was 110 more than the previous week. Approximately 683 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent.

Ohioans filed 44,317 continued unemployment claims last week, which was 3,630 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from July 28-Aug. 3, 2024, was 49,779.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in June was 4.4%. The national unemployment rate in June was 4.1%. Ohio’s labor force participation rate in June was 62.1%. The national labor force participation rate in June was 62.6%.

ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 88 OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state. Individuals can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.

To find contact information for your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, visit OhioMeansJobs.com and select “FIND A JOB CENTER” at the bottom of the page.

Additional Unemployment Information

ODJFS urges individuals to file their unemployment claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Filing for Unemployment Step-by-Step Guide: jfs.ohio.gov/job-services-and-unemployment/unemployment/for-unemployed-workers/resources/01-quick-tips-and-step-by-step-guide.

Mass-layoff notices are posted at jfs.ohio.gov/job-services-and-unemployment/job-services/job-programs-and-services/submit-a-warn-notice/submit-a-warn-notice-sa-1/submit-a-warn-notice.

Anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim should report it to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services immediately by visiting unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking on “Report ID Theft/Fraud,” and then “Individuals: Report Identity Theft/Fraud.” As an alternative, individuals also may call (833) 658-0394.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services manages vital programs that strengthen Ohio families. These include job training and employment services, unemployment insurance, cash and food assistance, adult protective services, and child support services.