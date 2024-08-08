Reds score 7 in 10th, reel in Marlins 10-4 Reds score 7 in 10th, reel in Marlins 10-4 Reds score 7 in 10th, reel in Marlins 10-4

MIAMI (AP) — TJ Friedl homered and drove in three, Elly De La Cruz had three hits and stole his major league-leading 59th base, and Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run single during a seven-run 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 on Thursday night.

Tyler Stephenson walked with the bases loaded to snap a 3-3 tie in the 10th, then Friedl was hit by a pitch from Marlins reliever Emmanuel Ramirez (0-1), who faced six batters without recording an out. Spencer Steer’s single made it 6-3 before Candelario’s hit ended Ramirez’s outing.

Steer scored on a fielding error by Marlins center fielder Derek Hill and Candelario came home on Stuart Fairchild’s sacrifice fly.

Buck Farmer (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief as the Reds took three of four in the series.

Plate umpire Bill Miller ejected Reds manager David Bell for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh. It was Bell’s 31st career ejection, surpassing Sparky Anderson for most in club history.

The Marlins ended a string of 24 scoreless innings by Reds starter Hunter Greene with a three-run fourth to tie the game at 3. Hill put Miami on the board with a fielder’s choice RBI before Vidal Bruján and Jhonny Pereda followed with run-scoring singles.

Greene’s streak was the longest by a Cincinnati starter since Tom Browning went 25 innings without allowing a run from June 6 to June 25, 1989.

Greene completed six innings of three-run ball. He allowed six hits, walked two, struck out five and hit two batters.

The Reds scored twice against Marlins starter Kyle Tyler in the first. De La Cruz singled then advanced two bases on a wild pitch and catcher Pereda’s throwing error. Stephenson’s groundout scored De La Cruz before Friedl hit a solo homer.

Friedl also had an RBI single in the third.

Tyler gave up three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow neuritis) threw a scoreless inning in a rehab outing with Single-A Jupiter on Tuesday. … LHP Braxton Garrett (left forearm flexor strain) is nearing a bullpen session as he continues building on his throwing program.

UP NEXT

Reds: Begin a three-game set at Milwaukee on Friday with RHP Carson Spiers (4-3, 3.59 ERA) getting the start in the opener against Brewers RHP Aaron Civale (2-8, 5.14).

Marlins: RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.96) will start the opener of a three-game home series against San Diego on Friday. The Padres have not announced a starter.

