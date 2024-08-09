Wilmington’s Reagan Henry won the third singles bracket Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester’s Abby Thomas Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester’s Lilly Bates Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester doubles team of Breanna Weldon and Ryan Maines Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester doubles team Sydney Woodall and Madison Taylor Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wilmington doubles team of Kiley Comberger and Jenna Pletcher Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wilmington doubles team of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wilmington’s Layna Holmes Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Wilmington’s Sofia Castillo Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Blanchester’s Lydia Siler Friday at the Hurricane Opening Day Tournament on the WHS tennis courts.

WILMINGTON — Talawanda won four courts Friday in the Hurricane Opening Day Tourney on the Wilmington High School courts.

“Talawanda was deep … good players up and down the lineup,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said. “They got us in last year’s opening dual 3-2.”

Reagan Henry won third singles for Wilmington, the lone first-place finish for the Hurricane to go along with four second place finishes. Henry posted a trio of 8-1 wins in the tournament.

Blanchester was third in the tournament with a trio of third-place finishes. Stivers School for the Arts finished fourth.

“First off, a huge thanks to Doug for putting this together,” Blanchester coach Matt Sexton said. “What a great opportunity for us to get a lot of tennis in the first day of the season. To have the chance to play three very solid teams is great for us.

“We had a lot of people new to the lineup, getting their first extended varsity action and I think everyone had moments when they really performed well.”

Blanchester faced Wilmington in the opening round then Talawanda, going back-to-back with the top two teams in the event. Sexton said Lilly Bates at first singles played a little tentative but overall performed well. Lydia Siler at second singles overcame a lot to get back on the court but played well. Third singles player Abby Thomas faced a strong field at third singles but performed well.

The doubles teams faced two tough opponents to start but played better in their third match of the day.

“This was an excellent way to start our season. It gave us a chance to work on things and a chance to make a list of what we still need to work on before we begin league play,” Sexton said.”

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Team scores

Talawanda 23, Wilmington 17, Blanchester 6, Stivers School for the Arts 4

First Singles

W: Layna Holmes defeated Bates (B) 8-3; defeated Stivers 8-1; was def by Talawanda 2-8. Finished second

B: Lilly Bates was defeated by Holmes (W) 3-8; was def by Talawanda 4-8; defeated Stivers 8-3

Second Singles

W: Sofia Castillo def Siler (B) 8-2; defeated Stivers 8-2; was def by Talawanda 3-8

B: Lydia Siler was def by Castillo (W) 2-8; was def by Talawanda 4-8; def Stivers 8-4

Third Singles

W: Reagan Henry def Thomas (B) 8-1; def Stivers 8-1; def Talawanda 8-1

B: Abby Thomas was def by Henry (W) 1-8; was def by Talawanda 4-8; was def by Stivers 3-8

First Doubles

W: Bailey Wheeler, Cary Holliday def Weldon, Maines (B) 8-1; def Stivers 8-0; was def by Talawanda 6-8

B: Breanna Weldon, Ryan Maines were def by Wheeler, Holliday (W) 1-8; were def by Talawanda 6-8; def Stivers 9-7

Second Doubles

W: Jenna Pletcher, Kiley Comberger def Woodall, Taylor (B) 8-0; def Stivers 8-5; was def by Talawanda 3-8

B: Sydney Woodall, Madison Taylor were def by Pletcher, Comberger (W) 0-8; were def by Talawanda 0-8; def Stivers 8-2