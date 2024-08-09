A ride to remember

Residents of Wilmington Nursing and Rehab enjoy a trishaw bike ride down the bike path on Thursday, courtesy of Wheelies on Mulberry. Wheelies on Mulberry Facebook Page The event is part of the Cycling Without Age program, which aims to give seniors the chance to experience the joy of cycling and the outdoors. The event is part of the Cycling Without Age program, which aims to give seniors the chance to experience the joy of cycling and the outdoors.

WILMINGTON — On Thursday, residents of Wilmington Nursing and Rehab were treated to a special bike ride on a trishaw bike, thanks to Wheelies on Mulberry. The event was part of the Cycling Without Age movement, which aims to give seniors with limited mobility the chance to enjoy cycling and the outdoors.

The residents were taken on a scenic ride down the bike path, and afterward, they relaxed on the patio at Wheelies on Mulberry where they enjoyed refreshments. The activities director for the facility shared, “This is the second time that they’ve taken our residents on a ride, and they absolutely love it! It’s such a great way for our residents to get outdoors, enjoy the fresh air, and relive their youth for awhile.”

Wheelies on Mulberry, located at 171 S. Mulberry St., is a local bicycle shop that offers bike rentals, bicycle repair services, and more. Their partnership in providing these rides highlights their commitment to the community and the well-being of local seniors.

Cycling Without Age is a global movement that began in 2012, founded by Ole Kassow, who wanted to help seniors experience the joy of cycling again. According to CyclingWithoutAge.com, volunteers, known as “pilots,” guide seniors on trishaw bicycles, allowing them to feel the wind in their hair and reconnect with their communities.

As of February 2023, the program boasts over 3,050 chapter locations worldwide, with more than 4,900 trishaws and 39,000 trained pilots making a difference in the lives of elderly individuals.

This initiative has become a heartwarming way for nursing home residents to get out and enjoy the world around them, making each ride a memorable experience.