ATSG promotes Todd France to chief commercial officer

Todd France

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced it has promoted Todd France to chief commercial officer, according to a news release. In this role, France will oversee commercial activities for all ATSG companies. He will report to ATSG President Jeff Dominick.

“Todd has been president of two of our business units and is uniquely qualified for this role,” said Dominick. “He has demonstrated exceptional leadership across every aspect of our business, having achieved remarkable success in developing customer relationships while managing our extensive fleet of aircraft and maintenance operations. Todd has proven he can continue to expand the ATSG platform’s commanding market position.”

France has served as president of ATSG’s aircraft leasing subsidiary, Cargo Aircraft Management, since December 2022. Prior to that he was president of ATSG’s aircraft maintenance subsidiary, Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, from February 2020. France’s career at ATSG has included several key business development and operational management roles with both Airborne and ABX Air.

“ATSG has developed a truly impressive portfolio of aviation assets and services through its Lease+Plus strategy,” said France. “I am excited about this new opportunity to leverage these comprehensive solutions to maximize value for our customers and drive sustained growth for ATSG.”

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.