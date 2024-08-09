Clinton-Massie ready for new school year to begin

Clinton-Massie Local School District has announced important dates and updates for the upcoming school year. Classes for middle school and high school students will commence on Wednesday, Aug 14.

On Monday, Aug. 12, open houses will be held for grades 6-12 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and for preschool, second grade, and fourth grade from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, open houses for grades one, three, and five will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The district is implementing staggered start dates for grades 1-5. On Aug. 14, students with last names starting with A-H will have their first day. On Aug. 15, students with last names starting with I-P will begin, and on Aug. 16, those with last names starting with Q-Z will have their first day. The first day for all students in grades 1-5 will be on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

For kindergarten students, the first day for those with last names starting with A-H is Aug. 19. Students with last names starting with I-P will begin on Aug. 20, and those with last names starting with Q-Z will start on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.

Clinton-Massie Superintendent David Moss has announced that financial presentations will also be held during the open houses. “Carrie Bir, our treasurer, and I will be offering short, informative sessions on our district finances. These sessions will last approximately 20-30 minutes and will be offered multiple times. We want to share information about what’s going on with our financial situation and ensure everyone has that information,” Moss said.

On Monday, these sessions will be held in the high school cafeteria from 4-4:30 p.m. and again from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. In the elementary cafeteria, the presentations will take place from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and again from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. For Tuesday’s elementary open house, the presentations will be held from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and again from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Moss also noted that the presentation will be shared on the district’s website for those unable to attend, with additional dates potentially being scheduled in the near future.

In addition, Moss expressed excitement for the new school year, saying, “We are super excited to have our students and staff back on campus and can’t wait for the school year to begin!”

Please note that there will be no school on Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.