Four new members join WC Board of Trustees at summer meeting Glenn Williams Kellye Pinkleton Lucy Enge Pam McCoy

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College Board of Trustees welcomed four new members to the College’s governing body at its summer meeting on July 19. They include Lucy Enge, Kellye Pinkleton, Pam McCoy and Glenn Williams.

WC President Corey Cockerill said the cohort brings special talents, perspectives and realms of experience to this important position. Indeed, three are Quakers, two are WC alumni, another’s family association with the College extends well over a century, two have decades of marketing experience, another possesses significant advocacy experience for non-profit organizations and underserved communities, one is a young alumna with varied interests and a very recent experience as part of the campus community, and all have stood out as leaders. The president said she looks forward to their wise counsel and participation as part of the Board’s leadership role with the College.

Lucy Enge is a former political staffer, farmer and aspiring theologian. She graduated in 2022 from Wilmington College magna cum laude. During her undergraduate years, Enge double majored in political science with a concentration in food policy and agricultural advocacy and religion and philosophy with a concentration in peace and nonviolence, along with a minor in race, gender and ethnicity studies.

Enge participated in the Honors and Peace Corps Prep programs. Outside the classroom, she was tirelessly involved in the College community and participated extensively in advocacy through Amnesty International and the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL). Professionally, Lucy has worked in politics in local, state and federal government including interning for the City of Wilmington’s Mayor’s Office and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, and working as the senior legislative aide for the Assistant Minority Leader of the Ohio Senate.

Enge resides in Richmond, Ind., and is pursuing a Master of Divinity degree with an emphasis in peace and justice at the Earlham School of Religion. She also works as the farm manager of Earlham College’s certified organic Miller Farm. She is a member of Wilmington Friends Meeting where she has previously served on Ministry and Counsel for over three years and has been a representative of Wilmington Yearly Meeting to FCNL’s General Committee since 2020 along with being a member of the Annual Meeting Planning Committee. She also enjoys spending time with and cooking for her friends and family, traveling internationally to visit Quakers in other countries, exploring bookstores and art museums, and knitting projects of all sorts.

Pam McCoy returns to the Board after a several-year hiatus. She is a retired marketing professional and farmer in training. Raised a Quaker, she grew up on her family farm near New Vienna with deep ties to Wilmington College where both her parents (Bob & Helga McCoy) worked for nearly 30 years.

She spent most of her professional life in Seattle, WA, and has over 40 years of experience in branding and the creative development and leadership of marketing and communications campaigns. Past roles have included Product Development Officer to Executive Director of Marketing and Marketing Communications for employers in the financial, high-tech, higher education and healthcare sectors. Past employers include Battelle Memorial Institute, the University of Washington Foster School of Business, Milliman Care Guidelines, Philips Medical System and several high-tech startups and banks.

McCoy is a graduate of Westtown Friends School, Lake Forest College and Seattle University. She currently serves on the boards of the Clinton County Foundation and the Clinton County Joint Recreation District. Today, she resides on the farm where she grew up and oversees its operation as well as that of her nearby grandparent’s farm.

Kellye Pinkleton has worked in the private, public, political and non-profit sectors using her passion, extensive experience and knowledge of diverse populations and community organizations to bring about positive change, particularly to underserved communities.

Pinkleton is currently the Director of Public Policy for Companion Animals for The Humane Society of the United States. Previously she was the Arizona State Director for HSUS and upon moving to Arizona in 2014, she worked as a lobbyist for a government relations firm. Prior to relocating to Arizona, Pinkleton co-founded and served as the Political Director of Fair Elections Ohio from 2011- 2012. She served four years as the Director of the Voting Rights Institute, a division she created in the office of former Ohio Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner.

She was the statewide Field Director for Brunner’s successful secretary-of-state campaign after leaving Stonewall Columbus, a local LGBT rights organization, as interim Executive Director. Prior to her tenure at Stonewall, she worked for several local nonprofits. Following her undergraduate work at Wilmington College in 1994, she used her degree in Criminal Justice Studies with minors in Sociology and Political Science, to work in the Ohio prison system and was an SEIU 1199 delegate. She completed her master’s coursework in Criminal Justice Studies at Kent State University.

Pinkleton has been a volunteer and board member in various nonprofit and political organizations in Ohio and Arizona as well as an active alum of Wilmington College, where she received an alumni achievement award of excellence in 2022 and served on the President’s Advisory Council for eight years. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, playing tennis, cheering for her favorite WNBA team, the Phoenix Mercury, music, movies and comedy shows, as well as spending time with her loved ones and partner of 28 years and their two cats.

Glenn Williams brings nearly five decades of experience in marketing, communications and media management to the Wilmington College Board of Trustees. He began his career as a reporter with the Cincinnati Enquirer before moving to the advertising agency business, where his roles included Vice President and Creative Director with an agency serving national and regional clients in both consumer and business markets.

Williams joined The Iams Company in 1990 and helped lead its growth to a billion-dollar company through work in various roles including Director of Marketing, North America. When Iams was acquired by Procter & Gamble, he remained with P&G, moving through several roles including Senior Director of Communications. His assignments at P&G covered several brands as well as medical influencer communications and U.S. media management for the company’s work at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He retired from P&G in 2015, and now consults in marketing and communication strategy and has served as Director of Communications for a large Cincinnati church.

He is a member of the Cincinnati Monthly Meeting where he has served on the Trustees and currently is treasurer. Williams also represents the Wilmington Yearly Meeting on the Friends World Committee for Consultation where he works with the finance committee and clerks the investment subcommittee. He is a 1975 graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and holds a B.A. in English/Journalism. Glenn was the winner of the Gilson Wright Award as the University’s outstanding senior journalism student.

Williams is a “recovering watch collector, having spent many hours hunched over a workbench repairing timepieces, some of which actually worked afterward.” He lives in Cold Spring, Ky., with his spouse of 49 years, Elaine. They are parents of two daughters and have five grandchildren.