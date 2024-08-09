Mapes joins Wilmington College women’s soccer coach staff

The Wilmington College women’s soccer program has added Aly Mapes as a graduate assistant coach. Mapes joins the Quakers staff after a four-year soccer career at fellow NCAA Division III school Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.

During her career as a Wolverine, Mapes appeared in 16 games as a defender and transitioned into a player-coach role during her senior season. She was a part of a 2023 squad that finished 14-5-1 overall and 9-0-1 in the President’s Athletic Conference (PAC). The team won the PAC conference tournament and appeared in the NCAA tournament.

Quakers head coach Nick Kinder was impressed with Mapes from the start.

“I’m very excited about the addition of Aly to our coaching staff,” said Kinder. “She quickly stood out in the candidate pool through her experience as both a player and coach and she has a lot to offer our program both on and off the field.”

At Grove City, Mapes focused primarily on mindset and performance training. She met with small groups, individuals, or the whole team to provide training on confidence, visualization, self-talk and more.

She has been coaching soccer at the youth level for six years, working Quickskills Soccer Camps to help teach young athletes aged 3-15 the fundamentals of the game.

Mapes is thrilled to be a Quaker and get her first season with the program underway. “I am super excited for my role at Wilmington. Nick is a great coach and I am excited to learn from him throughout the season,” she said. “The team looks strong and I’m looking forward to a successful year.”

Aly is a Pittsburgh, Pa. native and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Grove City in Entrepreneurship with a minor in Sports Management. She will be working towards her Master’s of Organizational Leadership degree at Wilmington.