Massie girls finish 9th in Dog Days of Summer Invitational

HARRISON — Clinton-Massie’s girls finished ninth Friday in the Dog Days of Summer Invitational at the Miami-Whitewater Golf Course.

Grace Boone was medalist for the Falcons with a 93. She was 19th overall.

“We hope these early season tournaments help us later in the year,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said. “We are playing a much more aggressive schedule than years past.

“I am trying to challenge our girls by playing more difficult competition and courses. There were many Division I teams and Madeira who was a district qualifier last season.”

Anderson won the tournament. Adrianna Combs of Oak Hills was medalist, winning a scorecard playoff with Ayla Brugger of Anderson.

Stormie Stroud shot a 95 for Clinton-Massie while Rylee Long came in with 105. Charlotte Robinson had 114 and Lauren Edwards carded a 133.