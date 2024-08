Falcons JV golfers defeat Panthers by 3 at Elks

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Miami Trace 188 to 191 Thursday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Playing the back nine, Wyatt Scott of Clinton-Massie was the match medalist with a 42.

Jude Vineyard had a 43 and Caleb Akers shot a 51. He was followed by Bryson Rotten Quallen who had 52. Austin Bene came in with a 54 and Zach Moyer shot a 58.