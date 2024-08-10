Falcons soar to easy wins over Tigers, Lions

GREENFIELD — Andy Steed played Buckeye Hills Country Club under par and Clinton-Massie had no trouble with McClain and Fairfield in a three-team boys golf match Thursday.

The Falcons had a 155 while the Lions shot 182 and the Tigers posted 245.

Steed had a 1-under par 34 to earn match medalist honors.

Owen Goodwin was right behind Steed at 1-over par 36. Colson Morgan had a 40 and Micah Ruther shot a 45. Head coach Phil Larrick noted the continued consistent play of Morgan and Ruther.

Jack DeHart had a 49 and Evan Jett came in with a 60.