Celebrating everything Clinton County has to offer

Attendees enjoy the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields at New Horizon Farm & Happy Cows Creamery on Saturday, Aug. 10. The event featured farm-to-table dining, live entertainment, and a pie auction. Serena Hammond | News Journal Staff from Clinton Memorial Hospital, one of the event's sponsors, assist in serving drinks at the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields. Serena Hammond | News Journal Christa Jackson, youth program director for Leadership Clinton, introduces three students from the Youth Collaborative, highlighting the impact of the program on local youth. Serena Hammond | News Journal Jonathan McKay, board member of the Clinton County Leadership Institute, speaks to attendees at the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields event, guiding the evening's festivities with enthusiasm. Serena Hammond | News Journal Members of the Wilmington High School volleyball and basketball teams assist at the event, helping with drinks and ensuring tables were cleared, contributing to the smooth running of the evening. Serena Hammond | News Journal Stephanie Earnhart Reveal's Facebook Molly Boatman, vice president for Leadership Clinton, and Shelby Boatman pose together at the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields, celebrating a successful evening in support of the organization's initiative. Serena Hammond | News Journal

NEW VIENNA — On Saturday evening, the 15th-annual Dinner in the Fields event was held at New Horizon Farm & Happy Cows Creamery, managed by the Bickel family. This beloved tradition, organized by the Clinton County Leadership Institute, serves as an important fundraiser supporting the institute’s yearly programming and highlights the rich agricultural heritage of the area.

Set against the scenic backdrop of New Horizon Farm, the event offered attendees a unique farm-to-table dining experience, featuring fresh, locally sourced produce. Guests enjoyed a menu that celebrated the best of what Clinton County farms have to offer, underscoring the importance of supporting local agriculture.

Jonathan McKay, a board member of the Clinton County Leadership Institute, guided the evening’s festivities with enthusiasm and added his own touch of entertainment.

In a special announcement, Happy Cows Creamery introduced its newest milk flavor, Banana Split, as a tribute to Clinton County’s history of hosting the Banana Split Festival for many years.

Entertainment for the night was provided by country singer Scott Shelby, whose performance added a lively atmosphere to the event. In addition to the musical entertainment, Jackie Bickel, wife of Donald Bickel, spoke passionately about the farm’s role in the community and the critical importance of buying local to support the region’s economy.

The Wilmington High School girls volleyball and basketball teams were on hand to assist with drinks and ensure that the event ran smoothly, keeping tables clear and helping with the clean-up efforts.

Elizabeth Huber, president of Clinton County Leadership Institute, emphasized the collective effort that goes into making the event a success, saying, “This event takes months to organize, and we as an institute could not do this without all the countless hours put in by all of our volunteers. Dinner in the Fields was the brainchild of Kathleen Blake, our past coordinator, and we are happy to continue the tradition and celebrate everything Clinton County has to offer. We are proud to say that not only do we serve local produce and meats, but also table linens and cutlery were graciously provided by McCoy’s Catering Services. Along with their support, we also use local businesses for all drinkware, plates, napkins, etc. We are honored to use our Clinton County resources as much as possible for this great fundraiser.”

She also paid tribute to the event’s dedicated team, “We also want to honor our team of the past 15 years—Bob Schaad, Faudi Al-Ghawii, and Steve Reihle—who have smoked the prepared meats and several sides since the inception of Dinner in the Fields.”

Raegan Eltzroth, Adult Program Director for Leadership Clinton, also reflected on the success of the event, saying, “Our 15th annual Dinner in the Fields was a huge success! The support Leadership Clinton has from the community, our sponsors, and volunteers is immense, and we could not be more grateful. This was my first DITF ‘behind the scenes’ as the adult program coordinator, and I am thoroughly impressed by the efficiency of the DITF committee and our board of directors.”

As the evening drew to a close, members of the Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative (LCYC) shared their experiences and the impact that the Leadership Clinton program has had on them, providing a glimpse into the positive influence the organization has on local youth.

The night concluded with a special Leadership Clinton Pie Auction, a spirited event that allowed attendees to bid on a variety of homemade pies and desserts, with all proceeds going to support the Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative. This year was particularly special, celebrating 15 years of Dinner in the Fields. As part of the tradition, the committee invited Kathleen Blake to make Jama Hayes’ famous cherry pie for the auction, a highlight that has been cherished over the years. This pie, along with a contribution from longtime donor Diane Murphy, played a significant role in raising funds for the Clinton County Youth Collaborative class. In total, over 20 items were auctioned, and the community’s continued support was overwhelming.

Before the event ended, it was announced that next year’s Dinner in the Fields will take place at McFadden Farms in Sabina on Aug. 9, 2025, promising another year of celebration, community, and commitment to local agriculture.

The Clinton County Leadership Institute extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, volunteered, sponsored, and participated in the LC Youth Pie Auction.