Ellis, Malott go 2-3 in first SBAAC National Division boys golf match

BATAVIA — Team and individual competition is tight after the first day of boys golf in the SBAAC National Division.

Playing here Monday at Elks Run Golf Club in the first nine-hole divisional of the season, Clermont Northeastern leads the team standings while Karson LaGrange of Williamsburg is the top individual.

CNE had 195 while Blanchester is fifth at 213 and East Clinton seventh at 220.

LaGrange had a 41 while East Clinton’s Mitchell Ellis was second with 42 and Blanchester’s Evan Malott was third with 46.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2024

SBAAC National Division

9-hole match at Elks Run

TEAM: Clermont NE 195, Bethel-Tate 203, Georgetown 204, Williamsburg 205, Blanchester 213, Felicity 218, East Clinton 220

INDIVIDUALS: Karson LaGrange (Wbg) 41, Mitchell Ellis (EC) 42, Evan Malott (BHS) 46, Evan Newberry (Geo) 46, Colt Sexton (CNE) 47, Colton Schumacher 47. Also, Cole Mueller (BHS) 49, Eason Jones (BHS) 55, Brian White (BHS) 63