Falcons overcome 2-under 33 to beat Panthers on home course

MORROW — With three sub-40 scores, Clinton-Massie defeated Little Miami by four shots Monday in a boys golf match at Bel-Wood Country Club.
“This was a really nice win, beating a good Little Miami team on their home course,” Massie coach Phil Larrick said.
Austin Nicholas of LMHS was match medalist with a 2-under par 33.
But the Falcons posted a pair of 2-over 37s (Andy Steed and Owen Goodwin) and a 3-over 38 (Colson Morgan) to get the win.
“Morgan had his best round of the year, after starting with a double bogey on his first hole,” Larrick said.
SUMMARY
Aug 12, 2024
@Bel-Wood Country Club
Clinton-Massie 154, Little Miami 158
CM: Owen Goodwin 37, Andy Steed 37, Colson Morgan 38, Jack DeHart 42, Micah Ruther 48, Evan Jett 51