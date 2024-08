Falcons win first girls golf divisional, Hurricane second

GOSHEN — Clinton-Massie won the first SBAAC girls golf divisional match Monday at Deer Track Golf Course.

The Falcons had a 190 while Wilmington finished second with a 216.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2024

@Deer Track Golf Course

SBAAC Girls Golf

9-hole divisional match

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 190, Wilmington 216, Goshen 224, New Richmond 230, Western Brown 235

INDIVIDUALS: