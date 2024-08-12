Hurricane opens American Division tennis with 4-1 win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School tennis team opened its SBAAC American Division season with a 4-1 win over Batavia on the WHS courts.

“This was a good conference opener for us,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said.

Sofia Castillo and Reagan Henry were winners in singles play. “Sofia was tenacious and very consistent,” Cooper said. “Reagan is really playing well, even through her minor injury … you really couldn’t tell it.”

In doubles play, Jenna Pletcher and Kiley Comberger trailed 0-3 in the second set then won six of the last seven games to win the match, 6-1, 6-4, Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2024

@Wilmington High School

Hurricane 4, Bulldogs 1

Singles

1-Layna Holmes was def by Paige Collier 3-6, 4-6

2-Sofia Castillo def Kylie Holmer 6-1, 6-2

3-Reagan Henry def Vivian Kelch 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Marlie Mehlman, Taylor Rose 6-1, 6-0

2-Kiley Comberger, Jenna Pletcher def Esha Dayal, Khushi Dayal 6-1 6-4

Exhibition

1-Abbie Hubbard, Katie Totten won 7-5, 6-3