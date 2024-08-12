PAWS Humane Society schedules August activities

Interested in finding a treasure, a feline friend, a good dinner, or a treat for your dog? This month you can find all of these things while supporting the animals that PAWS Humane Society, Inc. helps, according to a news release.

This Saturday, Aug. 17, PAWS is hosting the Dog Days of Summer Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PAWS Humane Society, Inc., 5312 North U.S. 68, Wilmington. Items for you, your family, your pets and your home will be available. Whether it’s rainy or sunny, stop by and find a treasure.

Cat Adoption Sunday will be held on Aug. 18 at PAWS. Kittens, teens and adult cats will be available for adoption. If you are considering adding a feline friend to your life, plan to attend. Consider filling out an interest form in advance to expedite the adoption process and email [email protected] to request one.

Fiesta Vera Cruz Mexican Restaurant, located 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, will be hosting a fundraiser for PAWS on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delicious meals are available whether you dine in or carry-out. If you mention PAWS fundraiser, the folks at Fiesta Vera Cruz will donate 15% of your bill to help the animals.

Doesn’t your dog deserve something special for being a good dog? You can treat your canine friend to a pup cup at Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, now through Sept. 30. The pup cups are $1.29 and Dairy Queen Grill and Chill will donate 80 cents to PAWS for each pup cup sold. Your dog can enjoy a treat while supporting shelter dogs and cats.

Recently, PAWS hosted the Rascal Unit, a mobile spay/neuter high-volume clinic on Aug. 10. Fifty cats and dogs were sterilized. The next clinic will be held on Nov. 23.

The PAWS Humane Society, Inc. is a volunteer based 501 (c) (3) non-profit which operates a pet adoption center housing dogs and cats for adoption and hosts occasional spay/neuter clinics for members of the community and their pets. Operated by volunteers, PAWS Mission is to, “encourage the humane treatment of animals including finding a loving, forever homes for unwanted cats and dogs through adoptions and to make a positive impact on animals’ lives with education and resources.”

If you would like to make a donation, interested in volunteering/adopting or further information, please visit https://pawshumane.weebly.com.