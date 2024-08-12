Putts for a purpose: Ohio’s Hospice to host annual golf classic

Ohio’s Hospice will hold its 20th-annual Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 27 at Snow Hill Country Club, 11093 State Route 73, New Vienna.

The event begins with registration and breakfast at 7:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Lunch and an awards ceremony will conclude the day’s activities.

Ohio’s Hospice is committed to strengthening and preserving community-based hospices while providing superior care and superior services to patients and families, according to a news release. The organization’s values include serving each patient in an atmosphere of hospitality, respect, and caring; attending to social, physical, and spiritual needs; preserving patient dignity; celebrating each life; and reducing unnecessary suffering in the communities they serve.

“This annual event is crucial in supporting our mission,” said a spokesperson for Ohio’s Hospice. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a day of golf, and make a significant impact on the lives of hospice patients and their families across Ohio. Every participant helps us continue providing compassionate, high-quality hospice, palliative, and supportive care services.”

The Golf Classic features 18 holes of golf at Snow Hill Country Club, described as “Ohio’s best kept secret,” where each hole has its own charm and beauty. Special hole competitions include two closest-to-pin and one longest putt challenges and a raffle for door prizes. Breakfast will be provided by Wilmington Nursing and Rehab.

Registration is $95 for individual golfers or $350 for a team of four. The fee includes golf with cart, breakfast, lunch, and complimentary water and tea. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, offering both golfing spots and promotional benefits.

Net proceeds from the event benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services. Donations that do not utilize benefits may be 100% tax-deductible. For those utilizing benefits, $40 per golfer does not qualify as a charitable donation.

For registration or more information, visit https://www.ohioshospice.org/event/cch-2024-golf-classic/ or contact Candis Conley at 937-382-5400 or [email protected].

About Ohio’s Hospice:

Ohio’s Hospice is a partnership of mission-driven, not-for-profit hospices committed to a shared vision of strengthening and preserving community-based hospices. Serving more than 60 Ohio counties, Ohio’s Hospice provides hospice, palliative, and supportive care services, celebrating the lives of those they serve by providing superior care and superior services to each patient and family. For more information, visit www.ohioshospice.org.