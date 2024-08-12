Shaw returns to Wilmington College as lacrosse coach

The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse program added Justen Shaw this summer to its coaching staff as an intern assistant.

Shaw is a 2023 Wilmington College graduate with a degree in Communication Arts. He is Top-10 of several categories in the Quakers program record book and is one of the most decorated players in program history.

Head Coach Dan Moriarty was happy to have Shaw back at Wilmington.

“I am very excited to welcome Justen back to the program,” said Moriarty. “His passion for Wilmington College and the sport of lacrosse are obvious and any time you can add an alumnus to your staff, it is a no brainer. Justen was a captain here and is the exact type of person and player we are looking for in the recruiting process, hardworking on and off the field. I know our team is ecstatic to have Justen back in the fold and I am looking forward to getting to work.”

Shaw sits in the Top-10 in single-season caused turnovers (T-10th- 23) and single-season shots on goal (10th- 59). He is 10th in career points (62), 10th in career goals (45), third in career ground balls (170), 10th in career faceoff wins (56), ninth in career faceoff attempts (218), sixth in career caused turnovers (53), and tied for 10th in career shots on goal (98).

He is one of two players in program history to be named All Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) twice, as he was an honorable mention long stick midfielder in both 2021 and 2023.