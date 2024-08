Spirk Soccer School held at David R. Williams Memorial Park

The Spirk Soccer School was held at David R. Williams Memorial Park with Steve Spirk and Ben Spirk running the camp. The campers who attended were Xander Smith, Brooklyn Sizemore, Brantley Hughes, Gavin Van Vorce, Lucas Shivers, Aedan Shivers, Zach Schunk, Kristian Hristov, Will Jenkins, Dalton Allen, Hannah Dingman, Henry Holbrook, Nefertari “Nef” Criss, Jacalyn Sutherland and Tripp Sutherland.