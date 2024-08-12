Water line surveying to begin Aug. 19

The city has scheduled water line surveying on Josephine Street and West Locust Street between North Mulberry Street and Wayne Road. Submitted map

The City of Wilmington has scheduled surveying of water service lines located on Josephine Street and West Locust Street between North Mulberry Street and Wayne Road, according to city director of public service Michael Crowe.

Crews will dig near the sidewalks to expose the water service lines. Work will begin on Monday, Aug. 19 and last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. B&G Drilling and Construction will perform the work and restoration.

During the construction, lane closures and traffic control measures will be in place and may change frequently. Residents in the area should not experience disruption in water service.

Questions regarding the water line surveying may be directed to the Wilmington Water Treatment Plant, (937) 382-3614.