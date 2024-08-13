AP PHOTOS: AP photographers pick their favorite Paris Olympics images

Members of Team Ghana travel on a boat on the Seine River, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi) Valentin Bontus, of Austria, screams with joy after winning the gold, during a men’s kite final race, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik celebrate after defeating India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men’s doubles badminton quarterfinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

PARIS (AP) — Associated Press photographers have shot hundreds of thousands of amazing photos during the Paris Olympics. The Games featured a little something for everyone, and AP was there to capture it all with photos of iconic landmarks, remarkable athletic feats, emotional highs and lows, frenzied fans and much more.

The photographers assigned to the Games combed through hordes of photos they shot and were asked to select their favorite. Here’s a look at those magical moments.

