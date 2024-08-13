Blanchester Local Schools back to school info

The Blanchester Local School District has announced key dates and updates as the new school year approaches. Here is what students and parents need to know:

The open house will take place on Friday, Aug 16. Putman Elementary will hold its open house from 5 to 6 p.m., while the middle school and high school open house will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Tuesday, Aug. 20.

For preschool and kindergarten students, Blanchester is implementing a staggered start. Students with last names beginning with A-M will report on Aug. 27, and students with last names beginning with N-Z will report on Aug. 28. The first full day for all preschool and kindergarten students will be Aug. 29. This staggered start is designed to help young students transition smoothly into their new school environment.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to attend the open house and familiarize themselves with the school’s layout, staff, and resources available for their children. The school district aims to ensure a smooth start to the new academic year for all students.

For more information, please contact Blanchester Local Schools directly.