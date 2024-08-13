Broncos notch win over Wildcats 5-0

MT. ORAB — The Blanchester tennis team dropped a non-league match Tuesday to Western Brown 5-0 on the WB courts.

”We’re still a work in progress,” Blanchester coach Matt Sexton said. “We did some good things. We need to string together a few more of them to find success. I thought second doubles played a nice match in defeat. I thought they were the most steady throughout.”

The BHS duo of Madison Taylor and Abby Thomas dropped their match 6-4, 7-5.

Blanchester is 0-1. Western Brown is 1-2.

SUMMARY

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1: Jordyn Lucas (WB) def Lilly Bates 6-4, 6-1

2: Jasmine Ashbrook (WB) def Lydia Siler 6-0, 6-2

3: Emily Young (WB) def Sydney Woodall 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Eve Wylie, Carlee Wake (WB) def Brianna Weldon, Ryan Marines 6-1, 6-2

2: Emma Kaylor, Stella Keller (WB) def Madison Taylor, Abby Thomas 6-4, 7-5.

Exhibition

Singles

Xavian Barr (WB) def Tatum Strange 8-2

Doubles

Annaleigh Richardson, Molly Armstrong (WB) def Grace Jones, Trinity McCollister 8-1