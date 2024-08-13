Brumley receives Joyce Fender Family Scholarship

Cayse Cameron, grandson of the late Joyce Fender (left), Jenny Hilterbran, daughter of the late Joyce Fender (left center) and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president (right) present the 2024-2025 Joyce Fender Family Scholarship to Larissa Brumley (right center). Submitted photo

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Larissa Brumley as the recipient of the Joyce Fender Family Scholarship for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Brumley graduated from the Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in 2013 and is pursuing a major in business management at SSCC, with a focus on becoming a real estate agent. As a single mother continuing her education, she is raising two young girls, one of whom recently had brain surgery as a result of injuries in a car accident.

Brumley stated in her application, “I truly believe I can do anything I put my mind to and want to be able to set an example for my children that they can be anyone they want.”

Joyce Magee Fender was an innovator in the world of business and an inspiration to many who knew her. This $500 Joyce Fender Family Scholarship is awarded to a single parent with a minimum GPA of 2.6, who is pursuing a business major, with preference given to students of Highland County.

“We are proud to partner with Southern State and are glad that a deserving student like Larissa will be able to further her education with this assistance. I was thrilled to see that she is interested in pursuing a career in real estate,” said Jenny Hilterbran, daughter of the late Joyce Fender.

“On behalf of Southern State, I extend sincere congratulations to Larissa. She clearly is the perfect candidate for this award, and I have no doubt that she will honor Joyce’s legacy through her success,” said Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president. “The Joyce Fender Family Scholarship has been a treasured fund within our Foundation for many years. The criteria are specific, and I know that Jenny and her family care deeply about selecting a candidate that epitomizes her mother’s spirit. I love when we find a student who fulfills these high expectations.”

To learn more about SSCC Foundation scholarship opportunities, please visit www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml. For more information on the stewardship role of the SSCC Foundation, please visit www.sscc.edu/about/foundation.shtml.