East Clinton prepares to go back to school

The East Clinton Local School District has announced important dates and updates for the upcoming school year.

Open house for New Vienna and Sabina elementary schools will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. The middle school and high school open house is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is Monday, Aug. 26. Kindergarten will have transition days from Aug. 26-28, with their first full day on Thursday, Aug. 29. Preschool will also have transition days from Aug. 26-29, with their first full day on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Superintendent Eric Magee has announced a new cell phone policy adopted from the Ohio Model policy. According to Magee, research provided by the school shows that student use of cell phones in schools negatively affects student performance and mental health, causing distractions, lower test scores, and increased levels of depression and anxiety. The policy applies to the use of cell phones by students while on school property during school hours.

Under the new policy, students are prohibited from using cell phones at all times during school hours. However, exceptions are made for students using a cell phone for purposes documented in their individualized education program (IEP) or a plan under section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as well as for monitoring or addressing health concerns.

For the 2024-2025 school year, East Clinton schools will offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. This is through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). According to the school, “This is a trial year for the program, which aims to support families and students to achieve academically, physically, and socially.”

The new menu page can be found on the East Clinton website under child nutrition for each building. For questions about this, please email Anne Woodruff at [email protected].

“We have been hard at work preparing for the start of the 2024-2025 school year. Teachers have been completing professional development that will help with the implementation of new materials and resources. We are excited to bring students back into the buildings and to see their smiling faces filling the hallways,” said Magee.