Falcons post 21st consecutive American Division win in season opener

NEW RICHMOND — Clinton-Massie opened its girls tennis season Monday afternoon with a 4-1 win over New Richmond.

The two-time undefeated SBAAC American Division champion has won 21 consecutive league matches, dating back to a loss to Batavia in the 2021 season finale.

Addison Swope won a rematch of the 2023 first singles league championship battle over Emily Redmond 6-1, 6-3.

Maria Jones rallied from a first-set loss to win at second singles in what turned out to be a blowout 4-6, 6-1, 6-0.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Falcons 4, Lions 1

Singles

1-Addison Swope def Emily Redmond 6-1, 6-3

2-Maria Jones def Peyton Ollendick 4-6, 6-1, 6-0

3-Dakota Cartner was def by Cassidy Crone 3-6, 4-6

Doubles

1-Brylie Green, Noel Gasaway def Audrey Fouss, Kadynce Roberts, 6-3, 6-3

2-Lilly Logsdon, Paige Oberweiser def Addison Slone, Willa Riggenbad 6-1, 6-1