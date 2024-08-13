Goodwin takes first step as SBAAC American Division play gets underway

GOSHEN —Owen Goodwin shot a 1-under par 35 Wednesday to lead Clinton-Massie to a victory in the first SBAAC American Division nine-hole match at Deer Track Golf Course.

The Falcons topped Batavia by 13 shots (154 to 167) with New Richmond third and Wilmington fourth.

Gunnar Martin was the low Hurricane golfer with a 40.

Andy Steed had an eagle en route to an even par 36.

“We really struggled to figure out the greens but I was happy with how we hung in there,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said.

SUMMARY

Aug 13, 2024

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf 9-hole Match

@Deer Track Golf Course

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie first, Batavia second, New Richmond third, Wilmington fourth

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie: Owen Goodwin 35, Andy Steed 36, Jack DeHart 40, Micah Ruther 43, Colson Morgan 44, Wyatt Scott 51

Wilmington: Gunnar Martin 40, Brody Reynolds 45, Gavynn Walls 47, Hunter Holbert 48, Colin Wood 51, Aiden Ewing 56