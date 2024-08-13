ODOT: Bridge maintenance project gets underway this week

As part of a bridge maintenance project on structures in Clinton and Clermont counties, lane restrictions will be in effect this week on state Route 73 at Wilmington, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Contractors for ODOT will be repairing concrete and sealing situated over U.S. 22 and Indiana & Ohio Central Railroad and S.R. 134 on the S.R. 73 bypass.

Lane restrictions will be in effect during the evening and overnight hours through Thursday morning, with one lane closed in either direction nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

In addition to these locations on S.R. 73, the project also includes sealing bridges on I-71 in Clinton County and multiple structures on S.R. 32 and I-275 in Clermont County. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained on all routes in a minimum of one lane in each direction.

AAD Contracting, Inc. was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $689,207 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in September 2024.