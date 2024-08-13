WC football adds pair to coaching staff ahead of 2024 season debut

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College football team added a pair of coaches to its 2024 staff in Colin Burke and Shane Walterhouse.

The pair joins the coaching staff ahead of the team’s season opener Sept. 7 at the College of Wooster.

Burke joins as an Intern Assistant Coach, working primarily with the team’s running backs. He was a student assistant for four years at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. While with the Mules, he set up the practice field and filmed team practices. Burke was a part of Muhlenberg staffs that coached the team to 11 wins in 2021 and 10 wins in 2023. He was a Sustainability Studies major with a minor in Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Muhlenberg.

Walterhouse is also an Intern Assistant Coach and will be working with the Quakers outside linebackers. He has held several positions at the high school level over six years.

He was the Offensive Coordinator at Batavia High School, and the Co-Offensive Coordinator at Greenfield McClain High School and Greeneview High School. Other positions included Wide Receivers and Defensive Backs Coach at Waynesville High School and Freshman Head Football Coach at Little Miami High School. Walterhouse is familiar with Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) competition, as he graduated from Capital University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.