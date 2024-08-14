Falcons knock off Hurricane in Lebanon Road tennis battle

Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Photo

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its onslaught of the SBAAC American Division Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Wilmington on the Lebanon Road courts.

“We got exactly what we expected from our trip to Lebanon Road … a very close, hard fought match,” Wilmington head coach Doug Cooper said. “Massie 100 percent earned the win, they deserve and get the credit.”

Cooper said his squad played a solid match overall, losing a couple key points in the battle.

“It was a much closer match than the score might show at a glance,” Cooper said. “They won some key points and came out ahead in two of three of the tie-breakers. The tennis was very good with most points closely contested. Our girls can be proud of their effort, though they came up a bit short.”

Reagan Henry posted the lone win for the Hurricane, a 6-3, 6-2 win at third singles.