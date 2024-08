Massie JV boys golf team tops Tigers, Hurricane at Elks

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Bethel-Tate and Wilmington Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The Falcons had a 196 while the Tigers shot 202 and the Hurricane came in with 207.

Evan Jett and Caleb Akers both shot 47s for the Falcons. Jude Vineyard had a 50 and Cody Cooper came in with a 52. Bryson Quallen carded a 55. Austin Bene had a 58 and Zach Moyer had a 62.